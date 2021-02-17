Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie blessed with baby boy

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, renowned for their on screen and off screen love stories, are now parents as they have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Congratulations pour in on social media after Kit Harington’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Page Six

The publication also published photos of the Kit Harington and Rose Leslie strolling through in streets of London with their newborn child. The name of the new member of the family is yet to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kit Harington & Rose Leslie (@kitharington_roseleslie)

Rose Leslie did not announce her pregnancy but it was revealed when UK’s Make Magazine featured her with her baby bump on its cover page in September last year.

The magazine’s fashion editor Ursula Lake wrote in an Instagram post: “A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”