Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 29 gamblers besides recovering Rs76,780 cash stake money and 24 mobile phones from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Mehr Colony and netted seven gamblers allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Babar, Tajamal, Intezaar, Mushtaq, Amir, Suleman and Rizwan were rounded up and Police also recovered Rs 32080 cash stake money and 10 mobile phones from their possession.—APP