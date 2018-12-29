Gamblers booked

Rawalpindi

Police Friday arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 555,500 and 37 mobile phones from their possession, police spokesman informed.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and held five for playing gambling on cricket. Police arrested those identified as Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Akhtar, Shahid and Muhammad Naveed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 26 outlaws and recovered 125,270 gram charas, 10 liter liquor and 8 pistol 30 bore along 24 rounds from their possession.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp