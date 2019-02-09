Gamblers arrested in police raid

Rawalpindi

City police have arrested seventeen gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 18750, 12 mobile phones and five motorbikes from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

Police Station Pirwadhi raided and arrested Sajjad, Riasat, Sudheer, Umer, Safeer, Fayyaz, Babar, Mukhtar, Tariq and others who were playing gambling besides recovering Rs 18750, 12 mobile phones and five motorbikes from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.—APP

