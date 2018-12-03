Gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering Rs 12000 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and held nine gamblers namely Luqman, Zaheer, Munsab Dar, Tariq, Naseer, Arshad, Khalid, Azaz and Khalid Mahmood who were allegedly involved in betting.

Police recovered Rs 12000 cash stake money and seven mobile phones from their possession. A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP

