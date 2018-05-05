Gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering Rs 16340 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Kahuta Town area and held eight gamblers namely Muzafar, Asad, Danish, Aqeel, Abid and others who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 9750 cash stake money and seven mobile phones from their possession. Meanwhile, city police rounded up a person identified as Muhammad Mohsin, who was involved in Parchi gambling. Police recovered Rs 6590 cash and five mobile phones from his possession.—APP