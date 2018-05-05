Gamblers arrested

City Reporter

Model Town Police on Friday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs80,000, 15 PTCL wireless sets, 15 mobile phones besides illegal weapons from their possession.

The police conducted a raid at Rehrianwala chowk Icchra and arrested match book maker Zahid Hameedi Gondal along with his companions and recovered stake money besides other things.

Police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, FIA Cyber Crime Circle Lahore Friday arrested a man involved in harassing a woman on the social media.