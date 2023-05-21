According to a Gallup survey, only sixteen percent of Pakistanis believe their domestic economy is getting better, which is lowest in the region except for Afghanistan. The survey clearly shows rising hopelessness and despondency amongst the people, which should be a matter of worry for those currently embroiled in war of petty political interests.

Unquestionably, the political instability is taking a heavy toll especially on the economy. All segments of the society including the business community have made several calls on political leadership to pursue the course of reconciliation to put the house in order yet all those calls have so far fallen on deaf ears.

While the focus of political leadership is on vested interests and settling their personal scores, people as a result are suffering from record inflation, soaring commodity prices and significant declines in foreign investment and remittances. The report notes that current economic situation has left millions struggling to meet their basic needs. More than four in 10 (44pc) of those surveyed said they found it difficult to afford food at times in the past year. The situation will not improve rather it would further deteriorate if our political leadership continued to tread the path of confrontation that in fact has reached dangerous levels never seen before in the country’s history.

What is happening both inside and outside the courts will only add fuel to the fire. Indeed those who perpetrated acts of violence and vandalised sensitive buildings and memorials of martyrs need to be punished but all this should be done in a manner that does not smack of political victimisation. There should be complete transparency ensuring that no innocent is implicated.

Greater responsibility always rests with sitting government to bring the situation towards normalcy by demonstrating flexibility and sagacity, and we expect the same from current coalition government. While forgetting all the bitterness, political leaders should sit together and map out a way forward to take the country towards stability.