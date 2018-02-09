Gallows, imprisonments can’t break Kashmiris’ will: Malik

ISLAMABAD :Illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik,in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that gallows, life imprisonments, curfews and arrests cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people and their sentiment for freedom. According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt on their martyrdom anniversaries. He said, “Indian government not only hanged Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru in Tihar jail but also denied them a proper burial by burying them inside the jail premises. The height of shamelessness of this so-called biggest democracy is that it even disallowed these martyrs one last chance of meeting their loved ones.” He said hangings, arrests, life imprisonments, harassment, police and army intimidations and other oppressive measures cannot suppress the voices of Kashmiris for long and the day is not far when the dawn of freedom will rise on the horizons of Kashmir. “ Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the desired goal is achieved and till India returns the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru,” he said. The sacrifices of Afzal Guru, the oppression and persecution he and his family faced at the hands of India is part of our resistance history. Same tyranny and repression was faced by Maqbool Butt and his family 34 years ago, he added.

Orignally published by APP