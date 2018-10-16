Galiyat receives first snowfall of season

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

First snowfall of the season started in famous tourist spots of the country Galiyat and Murree and their adjacent areas including Nathia Gali, Donga Galli, Changla Galli, Mushkpuri & Miranjani Peak, doubling enjoyment for tourers.

Galiyat received first snowfall of the season on Tuesday morning, bringing the mercury down and making the weather extremely cold. The appealing resplendency of Galiyat was even more eye catching after different mountains and peaks of the region was seen covered with white. According to the details, the first snowfall of the season was started about 08:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The snowfall was recorded between 2-3 inches on Mushkpuri and Changla Galli.

Talking to the mediamen the denizens of Galiyat was of the view that the snowfall was a good for them as the areas were in gripped of water shortage due to dry spell. However, president members of Rural Areas Development Organisation (RADO) and trade unions of Galiyat have demanded to the government authorities including PKHA, C&W and the GDA to make arrangements for clearance of snow on earlier basis so they can facilitate this year.

They claimed that these departments made contract when the roads remained completely blocked and due to snowfall residents of the area were faced a lot of problems and the visitors can not reach to the Galiyat due to traffic problems on the roads.

