Galiyat: Ali Asghar Khan calls on youth, discuss regional development

As the youth called on Ali Asghar there were detailed discussions held between the former officials of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing Galiyat and President of PTI Hazara Region and the former candidate of NA-15 Mr. Ali Asghar Khan.

During the conversation, topics such as regional issues, schemes related to the uplift and development of the region, and youths’ issues came under discussion. Mr. Ali Asghar Khan was found carefully listening to the problems of every union council. He assured the youth that he will go to any extent to get these issues resolved. He also promised that he will involve youth as observers on development work and other issues in Galiyat.

In a closing note of his address, Mr. Ali Asghar Khan has said that he was very happy to see the way the youth represented their areas and pointed out the issues in today’s meeting. He said he gives priority to the collective issues and pledged that he would always stand by the party and strengthen the youth’s ties with each other and with the party leadership.

Mr. Ali Asghar Khan has also said that he will continue to play his role in identifying and overseeing development work. Mr. Ali Asghar Khan also assured the youth that he will personally play his role in providing opportunities for the emergence of young leadership.

