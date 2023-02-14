Cody Gakpo finally scored his first goal for Liverpool to help the Reds beat Everton in the Merseyside Derby at home.

Mohamed Salah also found the net for the hosts as they earned a vital 2-0 win to resume their hunt for European football places.

The two teams arrived for the game on the back of contrasting results.

Liverpool started the game having lost three of their last four league matches while Everton was in a buoyant mood having beaten leaders Arsenal the last time around under new manager Sean Dyche.

But it was Jürgen Klopp’s Reds that romped up the pressure early but could not find the goal.

The visitors eventually grew into the game and almost took a shock lead only for Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski to miss their chances with the latter striking the post.

In a cruel display of fate, Salah put Liverpool ahead soon after his miss, linking up with Darwin Nunez on the counter-attack in the 36th minute to put his team in control once again.

Gakpo then finally scored his first goal in his 7th appearance for the club in the 49th minute to put the game to bed as the visitors rarely threatened after going two goals down.

Liverpool will hope that this Merseyside derby win can kickstart their charge towards champions league places.

The Reds climb to ninth in the table on 32 points after 21 games, nine behind Newcastle United who holds the last spot for Europe’s premier football competition. Liverpool can reduce the deficit when the two meet next Sunday.

Everton remains in the relegation zone with 18 points from 22 matches.