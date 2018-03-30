Gained, not lose anything in PM meeting: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked on Thursday that he has only gained, and not lost anything, during his meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday evening.

Hearing the suo motu case regarding illegal construction in Murree, the chief justice, addressing the petitioners’ counsel Latif Khosa, stressed to have faith in him and that he would not let down his fraternity or the institution [Supreme Court]. He said that the prime minister had appeared before him as a complainant (faryadi).

“Our task is to hear complaints of the public. Will not let you and my community down,” the chief justice observed. He added that he grants an audience to the many complainants who call upon him.

Mian Saqib Nisar, commenting on his recent meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said the premier had come to him and he did not go to the PM House or the Secretariat.

The CJP urged Justice Latif Khosa to have faith in him. When Justice Khosa mentioned the CJP’s meeting with Justice (retd) Abdul Rasheed Wali, the CJP responded saying, “I refused to go to his [Justice Wali] house, so he walked to mine.”

The bench decided to form a two-member commission to probe illegal construction in Murree. The bench will consider retired judge Abdul Sattar and Judge Maqbool Bajwa of the Shariat court.

“Will consult the two people in the break of the hearing,” he added. The bench also unanimously decided that forming a commission is the ideal solution to the problem at hand.

“I declined to go to PM House (after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested a meeting with me). Then, he himself walked up to me. He came with his complaint but he didn’t hand me anything. It’s my job to hear the complainants,” said the Chief Justice while hearing a case regarding illegal constructions in Murree. “I have to listen to everyone who shows up here because I do not know as to what they have been passing through.”

Counsel Latif Khosa responded, “Everyone knows what ails him (PM).” CJP Nisar said he did not name anyone; instead, he just mentioned ‘a requester’.