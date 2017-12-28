Gagging employees is a despotic move: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD :The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that the ban imposed by the puppet administration on government employees and their family members from expressing political views on social networking sites is a despotic move, aimed at suppressing the truth about Jammu and Kashmir and the aspirations of its people. According to Kashmir Media Service , Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said the employees are an educated lot and important opinion makers of the Kashmiri society and choking their voice by issuing dictatorial gags is another form of state repression, and the victims this time are the Kashmiri employees. The Mirwaiz said that the so-called champions of representatives of people have trampled every trace of anything that can be called democratic. “All power flows through the barrel of the gun and its accompanying repression. All forms of resistance to this repression through protests of any kind stand banned and barred,” he deplored. The Mirwaiz said whenever repression touches a new height and the cup of patience is filmed to the brim and people take to streets they are greeted by bullets, batons, and deadly pellets. The Hurriyat forum chairman said that barring employees, who are a part and parcel of the society, from raising their concern regarding the situation and the issues facing the people and their views on social networking sites can’t help the authorities to hide their failures, especially the reign of terror in various forms that it has let loose on the people of Kashmir. The Mirwaiz termed the diktat as repressive and anti-Kashmir stating that like all the repressive moves adopted by the successive regimes in the past failed on ground, the fresh move will also meet the same fate as the affiliation of every segment of Kashmiri society towards the freedom movement runs deep.

