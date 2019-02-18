Gadani ship breaking yard’s official dies of heart attack during police raid

Abdul Kareem, who was the General Secretary of Gaddani Ship-breaking yard association died of cardiac arrest during a raid of police at Metroville in SITE Town, Karachi.

Police, on late Saturday night, raided a house in Iqbal market of Metroville area. During the raid, Abdul Kareem was present at his home and died of a heart attack.

Residents of the area staged a protest over the grim incident. After observing the enraged public, Police departed from the spot. Nonetheless, Police have claimed that a case of attempted murder was filed against deceased General Secretary of Gaddani Ship-breaking yard association and his son, therefore, raid was carried out in order to arrest both suspects; Abdul Kareem and his son.

Although, deceased’s son has stated that his father was a heart patient. His son claimed that he begged Police officials not to make his father a target of violence as he will drive him to the police station himself.

“Police did not listen to anything we had to say and dragged my father away to the police mobile where he died of the heart attack”, said Abdul’s son.

Speaking on the Police’s claim of a case filed for an attempt of murder, Abdul Kareem’s son maintained that the filed FIR against them is based on false terms.—INP

