GA Gulzar slams Modi regime for thrusting Hindutva civilization on IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, has expressed serious con-cern over the conspiracies hatched by India to thrust Hindutva civilization on the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said after repealing the special status of IIOJK, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian gov-ernment has turned the occupied territory into a battleground and making all-out efforts to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

He said, the im-porting of Israeli model of state terrorism by India to change the demography of IIOJK, grab more and more land for military purposes and terminate Mus-lim employees from the civil administration are the nefarious designs of India which the brave people of Kashmir will frustrate at all costs. Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar also denounced the illegal arrest of noted human rights activists, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Khurram Parvez, and journalist Sujad Gul by the authorities.

People staged forceful demonstrations in Ra-jouri and Jammu areas against the demolition of the houses of members of Muslim Gujjar and Bakerwal community by the authorities. Houses and other structures of several families belonging to Gujjar and Bakkarwal community have been demolished by the authorities during the so-called anti-encroachment drive in Roop Nagar and other areas of Jammu. The members of all the affected families also continue their sit-in protest at Roop Nagar.

Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth from Baramulla, Bandipora and Shopian dis-tricts. Meanwhile, a report released by the Kashmir Media Service, said India is celebrating its 74th Army Day, today, but its troops continue to perpe-trate grave human rights violations in IIOJK. It said Indian army is the most brutal force of the world as its soldiers are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied territory. The re-port maintained that the Indian army has so far killed 14 Kashmiri youth extra-judicially in the ongoing month of January while over 95,960 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian army’s bullets in last three decades.

A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffara-bad, today, against the arrest of noted Kashmiri human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, by Indian police in IIOJK.

In Washington D.C, experts from Amnesty In-ternational USA, Genocide Watch and other rights organisations at a congressional briefing warned that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Islamophobic policies and tolerance of open incite-ment by Hindu extremists for the genocide of Mus-lims are pushing India towards mass violence against and massacres of Muslims.—KMS