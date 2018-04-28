G7 joint statement contains irrelevant remarks about China

Beijing

Gone are the heydays of the Group of Seven (G7). Yet it appears that the exclusive club of wealthy developed economies still struggles to recover its old-day relevance.

In a joint communique issued by the G7 foreign ministers at their recent meeting, these senior diplomats made irrelevant comments about China’s human rights record and its legitimate sovereign acts in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. The Chinese foreign ministry said these China-related comments are “untrue” and “irresponsible.” Regarding the maritime issues, Beijing has always been committed to having direct talks with related countries, and pushing forward cooperation in various fields so as to maintain peace and stability as well as to safeguard freedom and security of overflights and navigation in East and South China Seas. On the issue of human rights, the Chinese government has always attached great importance to advancing the cause. Since its reform and opening-up four decades ago, China has lifted about 700 million rural people out of poverty, accounting for more than 70 percent of the world’s achievements in poverty reduction.

So why does the West still mount all the groundless attacks? In recent years, some people in the West have become increasingly agitated about China’s rapid development.—Xinhua