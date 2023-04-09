G20 summit in IIOJK in jeopardy amid sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the hospitals in Kashmir valley during the last few weeks have seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, questioning the Indian government’s efforts to hold G20 summit in the disputed territory.

In a major single-day spike, the occupied territory reported 95 fresh cases of Covid-19. However, it is said that New Delhi is hiding actual number of cases.

Talking to media men, Head of the Department (HoD) at CD Hospital, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah said that they had intensified testing the samples of pa-tients which shows more patients have been infected with the Covid virus.

He said that there had been a surge in cases since few days compared to the previous month. “I think this is the high time to be prepared for any wave as the behaviour of this virus is uncertain. We have designated two wards as Covid-19, which will be available for the Covid-19 positive patients,” Dr Nazir said. He said that the COVID-19 positive patients were predominantly showing upper and lower respiratory tract infections, flu-like symptoms including fever, sore throat, and runny nose.

According to the official data of CD Hospital Srinagar, at least six Covid-19 patients are reported at Outpatient Department (OPD) every day. However, doctors at Soura hospital in Srinagar said that there had been a surge in the number of patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with the majority of them having an associated headache and myalgias.

The doctors have cautioned people to remain alert and follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).—KMS