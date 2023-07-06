The Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court on Wednesday delayed the election for the new chief minister citing procedural irregularities.

A day earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified former chief minister Khalid Khurshid on charges of obtaining a licence from the region’s bar council based on a fake degree.

Subsequently, the PTI had nominated Raja Azam as the party’s candidate for the slot while the PPP had nominated Amjad Advocate, the PML-N had nominated Engineer Anwar and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam had nominated Rehmat Khaliq. The deadline to submit candidates’ nomination papers was noon while the election was to take place at 3pm Wednesday.

However, a press release issued from the top court said Chief Judge of GB SAC Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan ordered that the election be adjourned.

He also ordered GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed to present a new election schedule in court today, Thursday, with at least three days given for the election and directed that assembly members should be informed about the election schedule through the press, TV or detailed notice.