G-B diaspora celebrates indigenous culture at Lok Virsa

The Gilgit – Baltistan diaspora, based in Islamabad and Rawalpindi held a mega event here at Lok Virsa Islamabad on Sunday to celebrate the hues and colors of indigenous culture of the picturesque District Ghizer of Gilgit – Baltistan.

Organized by a ‘Ghizer Social and Cultural Forum’, the event featured musical performances, theatre, cultural exhibitions, and performances showcasing folk culture of the remote mountainous Ghizer district which is located some hundred kilometers North of Gilgit city.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman was the chief guest of the event, which was also attended by Dr. Fouzia Saeed- DG Lok Virsa, provincial ministers and members of the G – B Assembly, besides members of the civil society, students, professionals and families from G-B in large numbers.

The event aimed at fostering efforts to preserve the indigenous culture and languages that are fast losing relevance due to the onslaught of dominating cultures and languages in a fast changing world. Ghizer is home to some Five (5) different languages, namely Shina, Khuwar, Brushaski, Wakhi and Gojri, spoken in over a dozen different accents across the region.

UNESCO has already listed Wakhi, Khuwar and Brushaski among the vulnerable languages that have witnessed a drastic decrease in the number of its speakers. To the local people’s dismay, other important elements of the culture such as folklore, cultural festivals, and customs and traditions are being replaced to make way for fast-paced modernization.

“The government of Gilgit- Baltistan is fully cognizant of the tourism potential of Gilgit Baltistan, including District Ghizer.” Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman – Chief Minister, Gilgit – Baltistan said in his address. “We are making every effort to exploit this immense potential to use it for supplementing the socio – economic wellbeing of our people.

District Ghizer is our top priority. The government plans to begin work on Ghizer Expressway in March 2018 which once completed will boost tourism in the area manifolds. I appreciate Ghizer Social and Cultural Forum for organizing an excellent show to promote tourism and preserve culture.”

“The event aims at promoting tourism in Gilgit – Baltistan, particulary in District Ghizer which offers immense potential in the field.” President GSCF – Waheed Rehmat said.

“We also wanted to showcase our unique and diverse culture which serves as a bond among its people. The people of Ghizer love their culture as it inspires positive attributes of love, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and humanity. The enthusiasm of our guests and participants tells me that we have been successful in our endeavor. I am positive that this event will lead to so many more exciting events in the future.”

Noted musicians, singers and artists enthralled the crowd through their performances. People kept dancing to tunes played by the local musical band. Stall established around the premises showcasing local handicrafts, agri products and traditional foods from the district.—APP

