G-20 meeting in Srinagar sheer violation of UN charter: Attique

Hameed Shaheen Alvi Rawalpindi

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Attique Saturday said the G-20 countries’ meeting, convened by India in Srinagar was a sheer violation of the United Nations (UN) charter and an attempt to divert the world’s attention from its brutalities and genocide being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for more than seven decades.

Kashmir is UN declared international disputed territory where no member of UN can hold unilateral meeting. India’s bid to have meetings of G-20 in Srinagar is to make the Group as shield to show India-held Kashmir conditions as normal.

In an appeal Saturday to member countries in G-20 Group Sardar Attique Khan, a former Prime Minister of AJK, urged them not to become part of Indian’s negarious designs to camouflage of fact of Kashmir dispute; the presence of G-20 countries’ representatives in Srinagar will adversely affect the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir; I may remind them that the fact of this dispute stands acknowledged by them as members of the UN organization within UN system; therefore I appeal to all participants not to compromise their international position because India the occupier of Kashmir wants them to use them for her ill designs, he added.

Sardar Attique Khan hailed the decision of the People’s Republic of China not to attend the Srinagar G-20 meetings because of disputed nature of Kashmir. He urged other members to boycot their meetings from May 22 to 24, 2023 in Srinagar.

Meanwhile Kashmiris across Line of Control and world over shall hold May 22, 2023 as protest day against planned meetings of G-20 in Srinagar.