FWT providing health care facilities to needy

Rawalpindi

Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman Saturday said Friends Welfare Trust (FWT) is providing best health care facilities to needy and above 55,000 deserving people are being facilitated by the trust annually.

He was speaking at groundbreaking ceremony of Friends Hospital extension and operationalization of Dialysis center at IJP Road Rawalpindi.

Among others, Saudi Ambassador, Nawab al-Maliki, Ambassador of Kuwait Naser Jasim Abdul Rahman al Matri, Chairman FWT Qaim Hussain Shah, Director Abdul Razzaq Mirza, MS Waqar Azam, doctors, paramedical staff and a large number of people were present on the occassion.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said the Trust was founded on June 1, 2005 with the aim to contribute in improving the current condition of health services in Pakistan, particularly in rural and under-privileged areas. The Trust is a non-profitable, non-political, non-governmental organization working for the needy and poor, he added.

He said the Trust is equipped with latest machinery extending health facilities to the deserving people. He said trust has 12 dialysis machines and providing the cheapest dialysis facility in twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad catering the needs of the poor people.

He thanked Saudi and Kuwait government for extending help in health sector in Pakistan and hoped that the cooperation would continue for providing medical facilities to the people in future.—APP