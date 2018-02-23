FWO has not given extension on toll collection

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has not been awarded 20-years extension on motorways toll collection by National Highway Authority (NHA). FWO spokesperson made it clear on Thursday that reports circulating in different sections of media regarding 20 years extension on motorways toll collection are totally baseless and require categorical clarification.

FWO spokesperson clarified that NHA had advertised for fresh bids for toll collection at M-1 (Rawalpindi-Peshawar), M-4 (PindiBhattian-Gojra-Faisalabad) & E-35 (Hassanabdal-Havelian-Thakot) in December 2017 (upto January 2019) in which FWO also participated. The bids were opened on 10 January 2018 in which, FWO was declared as the lowest bidder; nonetheless, yet, contract has not been awarded/finalized by NHA.