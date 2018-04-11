FWO has visionary, entrepreneurial approach: NBP chief

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

“It is amazing that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has such a visionary and entrepreneurial approach to undertaking and implementing projects of national strategic importance. FWO’s expertise, quality of work, and performance is recognised to be of international standards. National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) takes pride in being associated with FWO”. These were the words of the President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Saeed Ahmad after a presentation made by Lt General Muhammad Afzal, Director General FWO, along with his team at FWO House, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday, 4th April 2018, where bilateral relations between the two national institutions and measures to further enhance mutual cooperation were discussed.

General Afzal welcomed the NBP delegate to the FWO House. He acknowledged the significance of NBP and its major role in the banking industry in Pakistan. General Afzal stated that all affairs of FWO are conducted totally on commercial basis and on business considerations. He added that teaming up of FWO and NBP, both being national institutions, makes not only business but also strategic sense. He showed keen interest in joining hands and working more closely with NBP.

NBP President appreciated the professionalism and high standard of competence FWO and it’s workforce has shown over the years and congratulated Lt. General Muhammad Afzal and the management of FWO on successfully executing all the projects undertaken by it, many of which were of national significance. It was discussed that both institutions had developed a strong, mutually beneficial relationship over the years and should look forward to extending this even further in development of upcoming projects of national interest.