FWCCI striving to include women in national mainstream

President of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) Madam Robeena Amjad has said that the chamber has planned to organize a colorful spring festival in Fatima Jinnah Garden Faisalabad on March 22, 2019.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, Robeena Amjad informed that FWCCI is striving hard to involve women entrepreneurs in the national mainstream. However, as a part of their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), it was also organizing this multi purposes festival cum exhibition.

She told that leading manufacturers will showcase their products in addition to the delicacies of the female entrepreneurs.

A number of foreign ambassadors, prominent personalities, government officials and females who had excelled in their specific field would also be invited to attend this festival, she added.

The President FWCCI told that a music program would also be arranged in addition to a dedicated food court for the participants. She discussed various aspects of this event and told that a professional event management entity will be engaged to hold this fair purely in a professional manner.

The meeting was also attended by Mrs. Uzma Abid, Syed Sidra Naqvi, Mrs. Nighat Shahid, Mrs. Rabia Saeed, Mrs. Sadia Naureen, Mrs. Ishrat Naveed and others.

