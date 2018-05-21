FWCCI membership should be doubled to enhance effectiveness

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Membership of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) should be doubled to enhance its effectiveness in resolving problems confronted by the Female Entrepreneurs, said Robina Amjad President FWCCI.

Chairing the Executive Committee meeting of the FWCCI here, she said that Faisalabad is a major industrial and business hub of Pakistan.

A large number of women are also involved directly in the economic activities but they are still unaware of the importance of FWCCI, she said and added, “We must reach up to each and every female entrepreneur and try to bring them within the fold of FWCCI.” She said that FWCCI is a recognized platform licensed by the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) while it is also affiliated with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

She said that FWCCI has potential to solve collective as well as individual problems of its members and hence, each and every female entrepreneur must get its membership. She advised Executive Committee members to voluntarily fix its membership target and try to achieve it as early as possible.

She said that after the Holy Month of Ramadan, training session will be arranged in collaboration with GIZ. She said that it will provide a unique opportunity to FWCCI members to harness their entrepreneurial skills.

Robina Amjad also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of River Neelum in which many young students drowned when hanging bridge collapsed. She condoled with the parents and grieved families of the students.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Urwa Nabeel, Sumaira Ashraf and other executive members.