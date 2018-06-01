FUUAST Senate recommends three names for VC

The Senate of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Thursday recommended three names for the vice chancellor of university.

The decision was made in the second session of 37th meeting of senate held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Muhammad Javeed Ashraf, said a statement here. The names of Dr.S Altaf Hussain, Dr.Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and Dr. Moeen uddin have been shortlisted for appointment. —APP

