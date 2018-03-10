The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has extended the date for submission of registration forms for B.A., B.com and Mardaris (Private) by March 14.
The forms can be obtained from the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus National Bank Branch and submitted to the private section in MSC block worth Rs.6,200, said a statement issued on Friday.— APP
FUUAST extends submission of registration forms date
The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has extended the date for submission of registration forms for B.A., B.com and Mardaris (Private) by March 14.