FUUAST distributes sanitizing gel

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University Science and Technology Professor Dr. Arif Zubair has appreciated the efforts of teachers Doctor Sehar Afshan Naz, Doctor Marium Shafeeq and students of Research Laboratory, Applied Micro-Biology and Clinical Mycology Dept for producing hand sanitizing gel for free distribution as an endeavor to combat the mysterious Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sehar Afshan Naz advised that in case of non-availability of hand-sanitizer one should wash hands thoroughly. She further suggested covering the mouth while sneezing with handkerchief or elbow and avoid going out sans reason.

Dr. Marium Shafeeq advised to follow the preventive measures suggested by the government in order to combat the peril. She said we needed to fearlessly combat the malady.

Workers of Federal Urdu University as well as general public were given free soaps and sanitizers on the occasion. Conspicuous among others there were Registrar Doctor Sajid Jahangir, Doctor Syed Tahir Ali, Doctor Kausar Yasmeen, Zahoor Khan, Qandeel Laraib, Maheen Ziaee and Sameen Zubair.