FUUAST B.A., B.Com private exams from 19th

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology’s B.A and B.Com private annual examinations will start from March 19.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus Karachi and Islamabad campus of the university have made the examination centres, said a statement.

The admit card and examination schedule have been dispatched to the students on their addresses. Those who could not receive admit card and examination schedule by March 12, may contact the private counter of the university.Students must bring their CNIC, admit card and registration card during the examination.