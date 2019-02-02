Futuristic approach of Punjab CM

CHAIRING a meeting on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a futuristic decision to address, on a permanent basis, the problem of Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi that has been playing havoc with lives of the people for decades. The Chief Minister approved Leh Expressway project and its ground-breaking would be held on March 1.

Originally, Nullah Leh Expressway project was to be implemented from Ammar Chowk in Chaklala to IJP Road (Pirwadhai Road) but its scope has wisely been expanded to take care of the problem once for all. Now, the 23-kilometer Expressway would begin from GT Road Swan Bridge and terminate at Peshawar Morr in Islamabad, covering almost its entire course that passes through the twin cities and poses danger to the residents in flood season. No doubt, the cost of the project has increased but given its benefits in terms of addressing the problem of traffic congestion in Rawalpindi and improvement in environmental conditions, the investment is worth making. However, much depends on actual implementation of the project, quality of the work and whether or not the authorities would be able to remove encroachment on the two sides of the Nullah. The Expressway should be wide enough to take care of growing traffic in Rawalpindi as it can help people save their previous time and fuel besides sparing them of the agony of travelling through the busy Murree Road that remains blocked at different points most of the time especially during rush hours. We also hope that the Chief Minister and Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who is the moving spirit behind the project, would also ensure speedy construction work. If highly sophisticated project of metro bus can be completed in 13 months then this project can also be undertaken on a fast track basis provided there is determination and resolve to do so. Residents of Rawalpindi also expect the CM to approve the much-awaited Ring Road project as it is crucial for solution of traffic problem of the twin cities on a long-term basis.

Share on: WhatsApp