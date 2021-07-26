Future strategy of Environment Dept reviewed

Staff Reporter

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

During the meeting performance of the Environment Protection Department and its future strategy was reviewed.

Directing to conduct performance audit of transfer of brick kilns to ZigZag technology, the provincial minister said that environmental study of transfer of kilns to modern technology is necessary.

He said that benefits of using national resources should reach to the people. The provincial minister said that a committee for mapping industries would be set up.

The committee would consist of officers from the Department of Environmental Protection, Industry and Commerce, Urban Unit and officers of other related departments and the committee would complete the work within two months and submit a report.

The Punjab Environment secretary briefed the participants on the reorganization of the department, Punjab Green Development Program, e-Environmental Initiative and other development programs of the department.

He said that 30 air quality monitoring stations and 15 water quality monitoring stations would be set up under Punjab Green Development Program.

Head of Special Monitoring Unit Fazil Asif and officers concerned of Environment Protection Department attended the meeting.