Future of pro boxing very bright in Pakistan: Baloch

ISLAMABAD :President Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation, Abdul Rasheed Baloch Wednesday said the future of professional boxing was very bright in the country and we wanted to promote the talented boxers. Speaking at a press conference here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, he said he had 10 professional boxers whom he wanted to train. “Every fighter’s medical book will be maintained and we will make sure that medical checkup is conducted of boxers before every fight,” he said. He said our federation is affiliated with 10 international boxing bodies. “We are also registered with the World Boxing Council (WBC) and our aim is to hold international boxing fights,” he said. He said Pakistan Sports Board wanted to support us in this regard. “We are also trying to bring World boxing coach to Pakistan,” he said and added “We will also be holding an exhibition boxing match in Islamabad on February 23.”

Orignally published by APP