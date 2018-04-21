Future politics of PML-N would be without Sharifs’: Jahangir Tareen

MULTAN : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday said that politics of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be without Sharifs’ as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif failed to present any evidence in cases against him.

Talking to media at his residence in Multan on Saturday, he said that other political parties have made announcements pertaining to South Punjab province but never implemented on those announcements.

Tareen said that the formation of South Punjab province is part of PTI’s manifesto and his party would form separate province.

“PTI chairman Imran Khan will announce next course of action pertaining to South Punjab province in party’s Lahore rally on April 29,” he added.

The PTI leader went on to say that for the first time in the history of the country, a party expelled its members for selling their votes.

He further claimed that the PTI would form government in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and centre.

Orignally published by NNI