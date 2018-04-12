Future of Journalism is Bright: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Daughter of the Former Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz has said that everything is being reported about the case weather positive or negative and the future of journalism is bright.

Talking to the newsmen in Accountability Court, Maryam Nawaz said the journalists, who are reporting the case, are all young and reporting the case to its spirit.

Leader of PML-N, Tehmina Doltana reached the Accountability Court for the first time today, and broke into tears after meeting with Maryam Nawaz. Tehmina said to Maryam that God will help her in this situation.

Orignally published by INP