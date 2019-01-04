Future of democracy

Democracy has been working very successfully in courtiers where literacy rate is high. In our country, most of the people are uneducated and illiterate. In cities, big industrialists too have started taking active part in politics of country. They bribe and tempt voters. After they return to national and provincial assemblies, they expand their industrial empires and refuse to serve interests of their voters.

Free democracy cannot flourish in a country where press and judiciary do not enjoy freedom. The failure of democracy was first prompted by the “jagidar” rulers of Pakistan, the journalists and judges have been threatened, bribed and tempted by the rulers. The journalist have been chained, killed and sent behind bars. The judges too have been harassed.

Our political parties too are responsible for the failure of democracy in the country. They do not posses true political sense. They do not produce the political awareness in the voters. The voters cannot vote intelligently as they do not know the programmers and manifestos of different parties. They are quite simple and artless. They are easily exploited by politicians.

Democracy has failed in Pakistan due to feudal system. The feudal lords control the life of millions of farm labourers and farmers. The labourers, small farmer and their families, obey the landlords without question. They do not have the courage to challenge their authority. At the time of election, they must vote for those big landlords the feudal lords return to the assemblies, with the sole aim of amassing wealth and increasing their influence.

SAEEDA IRSHAD

Lahore

