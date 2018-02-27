Staff Reporter

Lahore

Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that future of Agriculture sector resides with better production of cotton crop. Department is burning its midnight oil for getting better production in cotton crop for the next season. Secretary Agriculture Punjab commented all this while presiding a high level meeting for Cotton Production Technology Plan 2018-19 at Agriculture House, Lahore. Meeting was attended by Fatima Benish, Addition Secretary (Task Force), Dr. Abid Mahmood, DGA( Research), Dr. Sageer, Director Cotton Research Station, Multan, Mr. Khalid Mahmood, Subject Specialist, researchers, representatives of companies (PVT) and progressive growers of cotton crop. On this occasion, Secretary was briefed about production technology of cotton crop and its life cycle by experts. Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab directed to extend committee to formulate this draft and representative of companies (PVT) and progressive growers should be an integral part of it for their feedback and valuable inputs/ suggestions to be incorporated in this document. He further directed to make this production plan in a manner that a farmer can get benefitted it.