Futsal, library, park inaugurated

Station Engineer Department of POF has constructed a Futsal, Library and Park in Sector 4-FV. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board inaugurated the Futsal while Park and Library were inaugurated by Begum Chairman POF Board. On this occasion, the final of the under 19 Futsal Tournament was also played in the newly constructed Futsal. Final was played between Arsalan Football Club and Night Eagle Football Club.

Arsalan Football Club clinched the trophy by defeating Nigh Eagle Football Club with the score 1-0. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M) Chairman POF Board distributed prizes among the position holder players. Mr. Haroon Saif Afridi of Arsalan Football Club was declared the best player of the final match and Chairman POF Board awarded him Rs.20 thousand cash award. A large number of POF Officers, staff & players attended the ceremony.—PR

