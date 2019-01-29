Fuso Master Motor receives prestigious IATF 16949 certification

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Fuso Master Motor, a concern of Master Motor Corporation Limited (MMCL), has become the first Pakistani OEM to receive IATF 16949 certification, while making Pakistan the 14th country in the world to achieve this certification.

ISO/TS 16949 is an ISO technical specification aimed at the development of a quality management system that provides for continual improvement, emphasizing defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the automotive industry supply chain.

IATF auditors expressed satisfaction after visiting the MMCL plant and evaluating management accountability, risk management and internal audits quality among other management protocols being followed at the plant of Master Motor.

“This certification independently verifies that the quality of vehicles we are producing in Pakistan adhere to global, quality and safety standards. This milestone furthers our commitment to automotive excellence and uplifting Pakistan’s auto industry,” said Nadeem Malik, Managing Director Master Motor Corporation Ltd (MMCL).

It is pertinent to mention that Master group is among the top manufacturers of heavy trucks and buses in Pakistan in collaboration with global leaders like Yutong, Foton Daimler, IVECO, Changan and Mitsubishi Fuso.

The group has now sold over 17,000 vehicles. Master Motors has recently built state-of-the-art manufacturing plant to produce passenger vehicles under a joint venture with Changan and has received a Green field status under the automotive policy of 2016-21. With reaching new heights in quality management, the company envisions empowering the customer with high quality and best safety features in the industry.

