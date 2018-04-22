Fury of the earth

Honouring 22nd April as the Earth Day reminds us that it is the only planet in the solar system and most probably in our entire galaxy that inhibits life. It does not only entail the life but also breathes beauty into it. And, here how we are repaying to the life-carrying-globe with the banal conferences and meetings, vows and promises that we will do better next time for the green planet. Our acts determine our narrow approach towards the blue planet. We have deforested thousands of acres of land, in the process annihilated wildlife and now we invest millions of dollars and superfluous time to trace the cause of death of wildlife. We have erected industries that pollute air; and now with expensive methods and procedures we are looking for cure to asthma and typhoid like diseases. We have developed mass destruction weapons, nuclear, hydrogen and neutron bombs; and now invest billions of dollars on the exploration of life-amicable extraterrestrials bodies.

The level of ignorance of humans is so high that until and unless we are not affected we do not react and when we react there is nothing left to react. Our cynical approach has deprived us of tolerance. It has made us to race in making weapons, exploring oceans, ruling space and transforming technology, and in the backdrop of this run, we are damaging. We must know that no matter how much we can destroy our atmosphere, it will regain its initial state or otherwise original state but then humans might not be left to see the earth like the tragedy with dinosaurs. Evo Morals said, “sooner or later, we will have to recognise that the earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without the earth, but the earth can live without humans.” It is better for us to realize the magnitude of matter before any new cyclone or flood claims any more lives. We should be practical to the matter rather than attending and spending enormous time and money in the name of saving-the-earth conferences.

TALAT AZIZ

Wahi Pandhi, Sindh

