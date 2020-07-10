Further lockdown for two weeks in various City areas

Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown for a period of two weeks in different areas of seven major cities of the province including Lahore at 12 midnight (night between Thursday and Friday) to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the government, the smart lockdown in various areas of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujarat and Rawalpindi will remain in force till July 24.

In Lahore, smart lockdown was imposed in Wapda Town, DHA, EME Society, A2 Block in Township, Johar Town C Block and main bazaar in Chungi Amar Sadhu.

According to sources, these areas were sealed after three-week long smart sampling showed consistent increase in the coronavirus cases. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal informed that 877 Covid-19 cases were reported in these areas.

Meanwhile, the movement of residents in the affected areas will be restricted. All the shops except medical stores, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit shops and dairy shops will remain closed in these areas.

On the other hand, Pakistan on Thursday confirmed 61 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 240,848. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,983.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,359 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours.

In Faisalabad, Waris Pura Chowk, D-Type Colony Mandi Quarters, Allama Iqbal Colony, Razaabad and Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony, three blocks of Madina Town, Amnabad, Nisar Colony, Muslim Town B Block, Muslim Town I Block and People’s Colony 1 were put under smart lockdown.

All roads leading to Lahore Road, Naya Bazar, Masjid Bazar, road leading from the Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk and other areas will remain sealed July 24.

Smart lockdown was also imposed in Tauseef Market, Al-Yousuf Plaza, Roras Road, Mayanapura, Qayum Street, Shahabpura, and Muzaffarpur areas in Sialkot.

In Gujranwala, smart lockdown was imposed in Wapda Town and four blocks of People’s Colony.

Smart lockdown was also imposed in SNGPL Colony, Piran Ghaib Road, Hoor Banaspati Mills, Custom Office Colony and Kalma Chowk in Multan till July 24.

Smart Lockdown was also implemented and different areas of Rawalpindi including Dhoke Khabba, Gulistan Colony, Range Road area, and Lane 4 PIA Colony.