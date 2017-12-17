Furniture sector can play vital role in economy if govt patronizes: FPCCI

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoor ul Haq Malik Saturday said local furniture sector attached great importance to the national economy and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually if the government properly patronizes it on priority for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.

He expressed these views here today during his visit to “9th Interiors Pakistan” exhibition held at Expo center. He appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote.

He said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally. He said currently, the textile sector was the country’s largest industry in terms of exports, exporting $14 billion worth of goods annually.

He said the second largest segment is rice, which generates $2 billion through exports, but Pakistan’s furniture exports stand at a meager $51 million. He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion for the next five years. He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Khawaja Khawar Rashid during his visit praised the skills of the Pakistani carpenters and woodworkers for producing world best handmade furniture which he added could generate more revenue and foreign exchange if it is exported.He said there is a vast scope for direct and indirect foreign investment in this sector as it possess great potential which he observeds still needs to be fully exploited

Mian Rehman Aziz, former VP and Regional Chairman FPCCI Mian Rehman Aziz said no one can compete Pakistan in handmade furniture as its quality and designs attract the buyers of all taste irrespective of geographical boundaries. He said that he is regular visitor of this exhibition because different variety of furniture of all brands is available under the umbrella Pakistan Furniture Council.

A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by its President Falahat Imran and Punjab University students from Institute of Communication studies led by Senior Faculty Member Dr.Waqar Ch also visited the all stalls and evinced keen interest and lauded the efforts of PFC for arranging top class expo which they added must be held twice in a year.

Briefing the dignitaries and delegates, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “PFC has done a lot to promote interior designers and furniture manufacturers from all over Pakistan, both nationally and internationally. —INP