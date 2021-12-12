Furniture exports witness 202.39pc increase

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Pakistan’s furniture exports registered 202.49 percent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to corresponding period of last year.

It was stated by Mian Kashif while talking to a delegation of SMEs experts led by Nasir Hussain Chief Financial Officer,Chen one, said a press release issued here.

He said during the period under review furniture worth US $ 2.78 million was exported compared to corresponding period last year.

He said furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and can significantly contribute to exports; however, it direly needs a package of incentives and facilitation for further boosting exports. —APP