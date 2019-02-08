Furniture auction house fire under control

A fire broke out in a furniture market on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road late Thursday night was brought under control a few hours’ later, rescue and security officials said. According to the reports, the fire broke out in a furniture auction house and rapidly engulfed the entire auction house.

The rescue sources said that no one died or was wounded in the fire incident, adding that furniture and other valuables worth millions of rupees were burnt down to ashes. According to media reports, the fire destroyed around 40 shops in the market.

More than 12 fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.—INP

