Furnace oil shortfall affecting Karachi’s power supply

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rapid rise in temperatures and increased industrial and commercial activities due to the easing lockdown has caused power demand to peak at 3200 MW. While K-Electric is maximizing its power generation in line with its full commitment to meeting Karachi’s rising power demand, the power utility is facing challenges on account of furnace oil shortfall.

This shortfall in furnace oil is compromising generation capability at K-Electric’s furnace-oil fired 1250 MW Bin Qasim Power Station – 1 (BQPS -1). Per Spokesperson K-Electric, “K-Electric’s daily furnace oil requirement is close to 4500 Metric Tonnes (MT) per day, while at present we are receiving only around 1500 MT per day. Currently there are pending orders of close to 13500 MT furnace oil which have not yet been supplied; this is creating difficulties in meeting power demand which may necessitate load-management even in exempted areas to meet the shortfall between supply and demand.

In this situation, we regret our customers for the inconvenience caused and appeal for their support through energy conservation measures. We are in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure a swift resolution to this issue in the best interests of the people of Karachi.”

In order to provide maximum relief to the people of Karachi during Ramadan and COVID-19 lock-down, K-Electric exempted all residential consumers from scheduled load-shed during that period. As such KE supplied reliable power to all parts of the city, even those areas with over 80% rate of electricity theft. It is also worth mentioning that over 70% of Karachi is exempt from load shed including all strategic locations, and industrial zones, which are 100% exempt.