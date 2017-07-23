Funeral prayers of three martyred policemen offered

Staff Reporter

The ‘Namaz-i-Janaza’ of ASI Qamaruddin and constables Babar and Afzal was offered on Saturday at Police Headquarters Garden South here. The policemen were killed on Friday evening by terrorists’ firing in the jurisdiction of Awami Colony Police station.

The Namaz-i-Janaza was attended among others by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial information minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saeed, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja, Additional IG Karachi, Ghulam Qadir Thebo. A special contingent of the police presented ‘Shaheed Salam’ and laid wreath.