The funeral prayers of a police personnel who was martyred by unknown miscreants in Kulachi Tehsil was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police line on Wednesday. According to a police spokesman, a police constable namely Mubarak Shah resident of Paharpur was martyred at Maddi-Gate in Tehsil Kulachi when unknown miscreants sprayed him with bullets.

The funeral was offered with full official protocol and honour which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Additional SP Iftekhar Shah, a large number of policemen, family members and relatives of the deceased. The smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred cop.

The deputy commissioner, DPO and other officers laid floral wreaths on the coffins of the martyred constable. On this occasion, the DPO paid tribute to the martyred constable Mubarak Shah and said that peace was established due to the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.—APP