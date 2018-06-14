Funeral prayers of traffic warden offered

Rawalpindi

Funeral prayers of traffic warden, shot dead by man violated traffic rule, were offered in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Top officials and a large number of common people attended the funeral prayers.

Later on, the warder was laid to rest in native graveyard. The traffic warden and a passerby were shot dead when a man opened fire in a fit of rage after the traffic official prevented him from parking his car in a no-parking spot in Rawalpindi’s Committee Chowk area on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7pm in the evening, just 15 minutes before iftar. Despite the Waris Khan police station being located just a few yards away, the police failed to arrive promptly at the scene.

The people present in the area rushed to surround the man who had opened fire and after seizing his weapon, proceeded to beat him up.

Locals shifted the critically injured men to the DHQ hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, hospital officials said.—TNS