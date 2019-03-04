Funeral prayers of Shakirullah offered in Daska

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Funeral prayers of Pakistani citizen Shakirullah, who was martyred by fellow inmates in India’s Jaipur jail, were offered in Jasirwala, Teh. Daska on Sunday.

Provincial Minister Punjab Bao Rizwan, RPO GUJ Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Dc Sialkot Syed Billal Hadier, Dpo Ameer Abdulah Niazi, President PTI Central Punjab Umar Dar, Ali Asjad Malhi, Parliamentarian Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan Shah, Naveed Ashraf, Ghulam Abbas, Large number of people and relatives attended the funeral prayers, who showered rose petals over the body of Shakirullah. India handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah to Pakistan officials at Wagah border crossing on Saturday evening.

Shakirullah was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. His dead body was handed over to Pakistani officials at Wagah border last day.

