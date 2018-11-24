Funeral prayers of Kalaya Blast offered

Hungu

The collective funeral prayers of 23 victims killed in Kalaya Bazar, Lower Orakzai blast were offered at Kalaya Headquarters here on Saturday amid tears and sobs. The funeral prayers were attended by civil and military officials, tribal elders, relatives of victims and large number of people. The bodies of victims were later handed over to relatives for burial in their native areas.

Stringent security measures were being witnessed during the funeral prayers. Funeral prayers of ten victims were offered on the day of blast while the last rituals of remaining 23 were performed today.—APP

